Chicago weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday before shower chances return

The Brief Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning, but the chance for severe storms appears very low. Sunshine and highs around 80 are expected Thursday and Friday before temperatures climb into the mid-80s this weekend.



Welcome to the final week of August and meteorological summer. This month has failed to produce a 90° high and it is unlikely to do so in the days remaining.

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will see a little more cloud cover and it won’t get as cool as it has the past couple of mornings. Lows will generally be in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain returns

What's next:

Then we get to Wednesday with plenty of question marks regarding thunderstorm activity. The Storm Prediction Center has shifted its general risk area slightly to the southeast compared with yesterday, but it is also upgraded our southeastern counties to a level two slight risk of severe thunderstorms.

The vast majority of computer models shows very little if any activity in our area much less something severe. At this point, I think it is a very-low-probability proposition. What is more likely is that a few showers across the area tomorrow morning, and then the rest of the day is partly sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 80s.

Thursday through Saturday look delightful with highs around 80 Thursday and Friday then warming up a bit on Saturday. All three days will have plenty of sunshine.

On Sunday it will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and a very small chance of a shower Sunday night into early Monday morning. I think most areas stay dry.

Highs on Monday to close out the month will be in the mid 80s.