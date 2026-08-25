Escapee wearing shackles sought near I-94 in northwest Indiana

The Brief An escapee wearing shackles is being sought near I-94 and Exit 22 in northwest Indiana. Police described him as a Hispanic man wearing dark pants and a black "Scarface" T-shirt. Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.



An escapee wearing shackles and a black "Scarface" T-shirt is being sought by law enforcement in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Manhunt underway in northwest Indiana

What we know:

Indiana State Police said a manhunt was underway Tuesday afternoon near Interstate 94 and the Burns Harbor/Porter exit, or Exit 22.

The escapee is described as a Hispanic man wearing dark pants and a black "Scarface" T-shirt. He is also wearing shackles, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's identity or details about why he was in custody.

What's next:

State police said the man escaped from the custody of another agency.

Police urged anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.