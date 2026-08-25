Escapee wearing shackles sought near I-94 in northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - An escapee wearing shackles and a black "Scarface" T-shirt is being sought by law enforcement in northwest Indiana, authorities said.
Manhunt underway in northwest Indiana
What we know:
Indiana State Police said a manhunt was underway Tuesday afternoon near Interstate 94 and the Burns Harbor/Porter exit, or Exit 22.
The escapee is described as a Hispanic man wearing dark pants and a black "Scarface" T-shirt. He is also wearing shackles, police said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the man's identity or details about why he was in custody.
What's next:
State police said the man escaped from the custody of another agency.
Police urged anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.