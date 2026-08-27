Chicago weather: Sunny skies before temperatures climb toward 90

The Brief Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and a small chance for lake-effect showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 from Sunday through midweek, with storms possible Saturday night. Rain chances return Monday night through Wednesday as the warm stretch continues.



Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s, cooler lakeside. There will be a small chance for showers along a lake breeze this afternoon.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

We have a long stretch of highs in the upper 80s to about 90 Sunday through at least the middle of next week!

There is a chance for storms Saturday night and early Sunday. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. On Sunday night there is a chance for showers.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90. There is a chance for rain Monday night through Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Our normal high is 81 and our normal low is 64.