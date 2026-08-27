Chicago man charged with defacing memorial honoring fallen police officers

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The Brief A 29-year-old Chicago man was arrested after police identified him as the person accused of defacing a memorial mural honoring fallen Chicago police officers. Armando Ramirez was charged with felony criminal defacement involving a memorial after the June 15 incident on South Pulaski Road. He was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.



A 29-year-old man has been charged after police said he defaced a memorial mural honoring fallen Chicago police officers.

The backstory:

Armando Ramirez was arrested Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to police. Investigators identified him as the person accused of defacing the police memorial June 15 in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road.

The mural honors the lives and service of Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty.

Ramirez was charged with one felony count of criminal defacement of property valued at less than $500 involving a memorial.

He was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.