Northwestern staff member charged with possession of child sex abuse material

The Brief Dr. Stephen A. Miller, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The investigation began in June after investigators said they detected illicit activity on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. Prosecutors planned to ask a judge Thursday to keep Miller in custody while the case moves forward.



A Northwestern University staff member faces felony charges after authorities said they traced child sexual abuse material shared through a peer-to-peer network to his north suburban home.

What we know:

Dr. Stephen A. Miller, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office. Each count is a Class 2 felony.

Dr. Stephen A. Miller | LSCO

The investigation began in June when the state's attorney's Cyber Lab used investigative software and detected illicit activity on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network, prosecutors said.

A person using an IP address in Lake County downloaded and shared several files containing child sexual abuse material, according to prosecutors. Authorities later identified the person as Miller and determined his location.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team executed a search warrant at Miller's home in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Highland Park.

Two electronic storage detection K9s helped investigators locate additional electronic devices, prosecutors said. Several devices were seized and examined.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said protecting children is among his office's highest priorities.

"Our Cybercrimes Division, special investigators, and law enforcement partners continue working tirelessly to uncover critical evidence in cases involving the exploitation of children," Rinehart said. "We will continue investing in the tools, resources, and partnerships necessary to hold offenders accountable."

According to Northwestern University's website, Miller is a senior research associate at the school's Laser and Electronics Design Core Facility.

What's next:

Miller was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said it planned to file a petition asking a judge to keep Miller in custody while the case moves forward.

Prosecutors said more charges are expected.