Chicago weather: Clear skies for lunar eclipse as heat builds

The Brief Chicagoland will see mainly sunny skies Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. Clear skies Thursday night should provide good viewing conditions for a partial lunar eclipse. Temperatures climb into the 80s this weekend before reaching around 90 degrees Monday.



There were exactly zero severe storms anywhere in our viewing area yesterday.

For the next several days it’s all about a pattern change toward warmer weather to close out the month.

Highs today with abundant sunshine will be right around normal — not far from 80°. Skies will be mainly sunny.

Lunar eclipse

Tonight looks ideal for a great view of the lunar eclipse. It’s not quite total but it should be enough to give the moon that reddish glow with peak eclipse arriving at 11:12 p.m.

What's next:

On Friday it will be a near carbon copy of today.

Saturday looks terrific when highs will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The warmup begins in earnest on Sunday when highs soar into the upper 80s.

Monday, the last day of meteorological summer and August, looks downright hot with a high of 90°. Humidity levels will be up there too. The heat continues well into next week with the chance for occasional showers and storms.