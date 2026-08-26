BTS takes over Chicago ahead of sold-out Soldier Field concerts

The Brief BTS will perform sold-out shows at Soldier Field on Thursday and Friday as part of the group’s first tour after a seven-year hiatus. Fans have taken over Chicago, with BTS-themed events, CTA promotions and celebrations planned across the city. Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed Thursday and Friday BTS Days in Illinois, while Willis Tower is expected to light up purple in honor of the group.



BTS fans have taken over Chicago ahead of the K-pop group’s sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

BTS comes to Chicago

The backstory:

BTS will perform Thursday and Friday nights as part of the group’s first tour following a seven-year hiatus.

The seven-member South Korean group reunited after all of its members completed mandatory military service in South Korea. Since reuniting, the group’s popularity has shown no signs of slowing.

BTS and its loyal fan base, known as ARMY, are expected to fill Soldier Field for what fans predict will be an emotional return to the stage.

BTS has grown far beyond its early categorization as a boy band, becoming an international sensation. The group has appeared on late-night television shows and performed at major events around the world.

The excitement surrounding the Chicago concerts has spread across the city.

The CTA released a social media video encouraging fans to use public transportation while visiting Chicago. In the video, CTA employees even showed off their knowledge of BTS choreography.

Fans quickly shared the video online and have been eager to connect with fellow members of ARMY throughout the city.

Wednesday night, fans also got a chance to experience some of Chicago’s architecture from the water.

Chicago’s First Lady hosted a sold-out fireworks cruise featuring a BTS soundtrack, with fans wearing merchandise they picked up earlier in the day.

Dig deeper:

The group’s passionate fan base is also expected to provide an economic boost to the city.

Gov. JB Pritzker recognized BTS’ impact by proclaiming Thursday and Friday as BTS Days in Illinois, a move celebrated by fans.

A fan-led effort also apparently persuaded Willis Tower to join the celebration. The building is expected to light up in purple — a color closely associated with BTS — in honor of the group’s Chicago shows.