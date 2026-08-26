E-bike rider injured in Chicago hit-and-run says driver was not cited

The Brief Ruben Trejo, 43, says he was struck by a Ford sedan Friday night near Milwaukee and Armitage avenues. Trejo says he had to drag himself to the sidewalk after his lower body went numb and was taken to Stroger Hospital. Chicago police say no citations were issued. Trejo says the driver left the scene before later reporting the crash.



A Chicago man is looking for answers after he says a driver hit him while he was riding his e-bike and left the scene.

The backstory:

Ruben Trejo says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near north Milwaukee and west Armitage avenues.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan struck Trejo as he was riding southbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

Trejo says the impact left his lower body completely numb. He says he had to drag himself to the sidewalk before being taken to Stroger hospital.

Trejo says he did not suffer any broken bones, but is now dealing with significant pain, bruising and emotional trauma.

He says the driver fled the scene and later reported the crash. Trejo asked detectives why no charges or citations were being issued.

"He said I don’t have to call because he’s not following up on anything. He didn’t really give me a specific reason other than the driver later reported the incident, but the driver took off on the scene," Trejo said.

What's next:

Chicago police confirmed no citations were issued to the driver.

FOX Chicago asked police why the driver was not cited and whether the driver leaving the scene would factor into the investigation.

Police told us no further information was available.

Trejo says he is now looking for an attorney to take on his case.