Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with minivan in Marengo, officials say

The Brief A female motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a minivan Wednesday morning at Dunham and West Union roads in Marengo. She was ejected from her motorcycle and airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford. The minivan occupants were not injured; the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after her motorcycle became lodged in the side of a minivan in Marengo, officials said.

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with minivan

The backstory:

The crash happened at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dunham and West Union roads.

When first responders arrived, they found the female motorcyclist in the roadway after she was ejected during the crash, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene before she was flown by medical helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford for further treatment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after her motorcycle became lodged in the side of a minivan in Marengo, officials said. ( Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

The minivan occupants were evaluated at the scene but were not injured, officials said.

The intersection was closed in all directions for more than an hour while emergency crews worked at the scene.

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.