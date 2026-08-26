Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with minivan in Marengo, officials say
MARENGO, Ill. - A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after her motorcycle became lodged in the side of a minivan in Marengo, officials said.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash with minivan
The backstory:
The crash happened at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dunham and West Union roads.
When first responders arrived, they found the female motorcyclist in the roadway after she was ejected during the crash, according to the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.
Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene before she was flown by medical helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford for further treatment.
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after her motorcycle became lodged in the side of a minivan in Marengo, officials said. ( Marengo Fire & Rescue District)
The minivan occupants were evaluated at the scene but were not injured, officials said.
The intersection was closed in all directions for more than an hour while emergency crews worked at the scene.
What's next:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.