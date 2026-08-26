Chicago weather: Storms possible today, some could turn severe
CHICAGO - Today will be partly sunny with the chance for rain and storms. A cold front is shifting through which may kick off storms in the early afternoon until mid-evening.
The slight risk (level 2/5) is focused mostly SE of I-57. There is a marginal risk (level 1/5) in Chicago to Will and Grundy counties. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s today with gusts to about 25 mph. If we do have a severe storm, 60 mph wind as well as half dollar size hail and even tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
What's next:
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be in the low 80s with increasing clouds and a chance for showers around.
Friday will be sunny with highs near 80. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday is going to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday will be back to the upper 80s.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody and the National Weather Service.