Chicago weather: Storms possible today, some could turn severe

The Brief Today will be partly sunny with a chance of storms, some of which could become severe with damaging winds, large hail and a tornado threat. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s before cooling into the mid-60s tonight. The rest of the week stays mostly mild, with highs around 80 Friday and warming into the upper 80s by Monday and Tuesday.



Today will be partly sunny with the chance for rain and storms. A cold front is shifting through which may kick off storms in the early afternoon until mid-evening.

The slight risk (level 2/5) is focused mostly SE of I-57. There is a marginal risk (level 1/5) in Chicago to Will and Grundy counties. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s today with gusts to about 25 mph. If we do have a severe storm, 60 mph wind as well as half dollar size hail and even tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

What's next:

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be in the low 80s with increasing clouds and a chance for showers around.

Friday will be sunny with highs near 80. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday is going to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday will be back to the upper 80s.