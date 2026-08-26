Chicago nonprofit raises cyberbullying awareness as students return to school

The Brief A Chicago nonprofit launched a cyberbullying awareness campaign outside Latin School of Chicago as students returned to class. The campaign was founded by the parents of 15-year-old Nate Bronstein, who died by suicide in 2022. His family says he was cyberbullied by classmates and reported it to the school. Buckets Over Bullying is calling for greater accountability from schools and urging students to screenshot, block and report cyberbullying.



As students return to school this week, a Chicago nonprofit is raising questions about how schools respond to cyberbullying.

Chicago nonprofit raises awareness about cyberbullying

The backstory:

A billboard and street art appeared outside the Latin School of Chicago as part of an awareness campaign by Buckets Over Bullying.

The billboard asks: "What is Latin School doing about cyberbullying?"

The organization was founded by Rose and Rob Bronstein after their 15-year-old son, Nate, died by suicide in 2022.

The family says Nate was cyberbullied by classmates at Latin School and reported the bullying, but that the school failed to notify his parents.

The campaign is part of the Bronsteins’ broader effort to hold schools accountable for how they handle bullying and cyberbullying.

Illinois law requires schools to include 13 specific criteria in their anti-bullying policies, including reporting procedures, parent notification, investigations and interventions.

The Bronsteins say having a policy on file is different from actually following it.

"This is real. What my wife and I are trying to do is make people aware, know the law, make sure schools are following the law," Rob Bronstein said.

Buckets Over Bullying encourages students who encounter cyberbullying to screenshot it, block it and report it.

What's next:

FOX Chicago reached out to the Latin School of Chicago for comment but has not heard back.

The organization also offers resources for parents and students, including information about Illinois’ anti-bullying requirements and organizations working to address cyberbullying.