Bridgeview crash: 7 hospitalized after van, semi collide in west suburb

The Brief Seven people were taken to hospitals after a crash Wednesday involving a white van and a semi in Bridgeview. Six people in the van were hospitalized, including two in critical condition. The semi driver was also hospitalized but is expected to be OK.



Several people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Chicago's west suburbs.

Bridgeview crash

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the crash involving a white van and a semi-truck at Harlem Avenue and 71st Street in Bridgeview.

Serious two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview.

Six people in the van were taken to a hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the semi was also hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

Traffic impact

The crash prompted road closures in the area.

The northbound lanes of 71st Street were closed, while police were also blocking northbound Harlem Avenue at 79th Street.

Drivers should avoid the area. Emergency crews remained at the scene as of 8 a.m.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.