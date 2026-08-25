Oak Lawn protest calls for investigation after alleged police assault of 14-year-old

The Brief The Arab American Action Network held a protest outside Oak Lawn Village Hall over what it calls the police assault of a 14-year-old Palestinian American during an Aug. 5 village meeting. AAAN says video shows officers taking the teen to the ground and placing him in a chokehold after an argument over the pronunciation of his name. Police say the teen’s mother interfered with officers and was arrested and charged. Investigators say additional charges are possible.



The Arab American Action Network held a protest Tuesday outside Oak Lawn Village Hall, demanding accountability over what the group describes as the police assault of a 14-year-old Palestinian American during a village meeting earlier this month.

Protest held in Oak Lawn

The backstory:

The incident happened Aug. 5 during an Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission meeting. According to AAAN, the confrontation began after the commission chairman mispronounced the teenager’s name.

The group says the teen responded by calling the chairman a "jack***," prompting officers to intervene.

AAAN released video of the encounter and alleged it showed officers lifting the teenager off his feet, slamming him into a counter and placing him in a chokehold.

Muhammad Sankari, AAAN’s organizing director, said the teenager was injured and later taken to Christ Hospital.

"They picked him up. They slammed him in the back of the counter. There’s a counter, and then they put them in a chokehold and forced him out of there down the stairs, and then it was pandemonium. They started grabbing people, shoving people. The young man sustained injuries. His mother took him to Christ Hospital for it to be documented. He’s traumatized and his brother witnessed his brutal assault and his mother is traumatized," Sankari said.

According to police, officers attempted to escort the teenager away from the podium after he addressed the commission chairman using obscene language. Police say the teenager’s mother interfered with officers and was removed from the meeting.

Police also say other attendees caused an additional disturbance by knocking over chairs and interfering with officers as they attempted to restore order.

The teenager’s mother was later arrested and charged, according to police.

What's next:

Police say investigators have also identified several other people believed to have participated in unlawful conduct and that additional charges could be filed.

AAAN and its supporters are calling for an independent investigation by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The organization says it plans to continue pushing for accountability from Oak Lawn police.