Escapee found hiding in marsh after hourslong northwest Indiana manhunt

The Brief An escapee jumped from a moving ICE vehicle on I-94 near the Burns Harbor/Porter exit Tuesday afternoon, prompting an hourslong manhunt. Authorities said the man freed himself from his restraints and fled into a brush line before hiding in a marsh for more than five hours. The man was taken into custody without incident around 7:10 p.m., and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.



An escapee who jumped from a moving vehicle while being transported by a federal immigration officer is back in custody after an hourslong manhunt in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Manhunt ends in northwest Indiana

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police transferred custody of the escapee to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After the transfer, an ICE officer was transporting the man westbound on Interstate 94 near the Burns Harbor/Porter exit, or Exit 22, to a holding facility for processing.

During the transport, the man was able to free himself from his restraints and jump from the moving vehicle before running north across the highway and into a brush line, state police said.

Law enforcement officers, including Indiana State Police troopers, assisted in the search, which continued for several hours.

Police described the escapee as a Hispanic man wearing dark pants, a black "Scarface" T-shirt and shackles.

Authorities later located the man near a marsh. He was cold and wet after hiding in the water for more than five hours, according to state police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's identity or additional details about why he was in custody.

What's next:

Around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, state police confirmed the man was back in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.