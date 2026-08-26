Hearing resumes for man who says Chicago police tortured him into murder confession at 15

The Brief Johnny Plummer was 15 when he was arrested in 1991 and says Chicago police beat him until he confessed to a murder he did not commit. Retired Chicago police Detective Kenneth Boudreau is expected to face more questions Wednesday during an evidentiary hearing on Plummer's request for post-conviction relief. Plummer's supporters plan to rally outside the Cook County Courthouse before the 11 a.m. hearing.



A high-stakes evidentiary hearing is set to continue Wednesday in the case of Johnny Plummer, who is trying to overturn a 1991 murder conviction he says was based on a confession Chicago police forced from him when he was 15.

Johnny Plummer murder conviction

What we know:

Plummer was taken into custody in August 1991 in connection with a murder he maintains he did not commit.

Plummer says Chicago police Detective Michael Kill beat him with his fists and a flashlight during an interrogation at Area 3 police headquarters until he agreed to sign a confession.

Retired Detective Kenneth Boudreau was also involved in the case. Boudreau worked as a detective under former Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge, who was accused of torturing suspects over decades.

Plummer's attorneys are expected to continue questioning Boudreau Wednesday about alleged patterns of police misconduct.

The Campaign to Free Incarcerated Survivors of Police Torture, or CFIST, says Boudreau has been tied to 70 wrongful conviction claims and Kill has been named in 28 cases involving allegations of police torture or wrongful conviction.

Boudreau was scheduled to testify at Plummer's previous court date on Aug. 6 but did not appear, according to the group.

What they're saying:

During questioning on May 26, Plummer's attorneys showed Boudreau photos they said were taken inside the Area 3 Violent Crimes building during the 1990s.

According to CFIST, one showed a holding cell known as "the cage" with what appeared to be Black mannequin heads with dreadlocks hanging from fencing. Another showed two Black hands in handcuffs with the words, "Another happy ending."

When questioned about the photos, Boudreau said they could have been "dark humor," according to CFIST.

The backstory:

Plummer's mother, Jeanette Plummer, spent years advocating for her son and others who said they were tortured or wrongfully convicted. She died in May.

The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said she had been involved in its efforts against police misconduct since at least 2012.

What's next:

CFIST, Plummer's family and supporters plan to hold a rally and news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The group is calling on the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to move to vacate convictions in cases involving established patterns of torture, forced confessions and wrongful convictions. It is also calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to pardon survivors of police torture and wrongful conviction.

Plummer's evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

During the hearing, attorneys can question witnesses under oath and present evidence as Plummer seeks post-conviction relief. The proceedings could determine whether he receives a new trial.