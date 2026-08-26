Illinois measles case, deaths in Pennsylvania prompt vaccination warning

The Brief Kane County has confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated resident, with possible exposures at Kaneland High School and a South Elgin pediatric clinic. Two unvaccinated Pennsylvania residents have died from measles, the state's first measles-associated deaths in 35 years. Illinois health officials are urging residents to check their vaccination status as measles cases are reported in the state.



The Illinois Public Health Association is urging residents to check their measles vaccination status after Kane County reported a confirmed case with possible exposures at a high school and pediatric clinic, and two unvaccinated people died from the disease in Pennsylvania.

Measles concerns growing

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that two unvaccinated residents died in connection with measles. They are Pennsylvania's first measles-associated deaths in 35 years.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported five confirmed measles cases in the state so far in 2026.

"For years, most of us haven’t had to think much about measles. That’s changing," Melissa Graven, associate executive director at the Illinois Public Health Association, said in a statement. "The deaths in Pennsylvania are a tragic reminder that measles can be a very serious disease. Both individuals were unvaccinated, and that underscores something we know works: vaccination is the best protection we have against measles."

Local perspective:

The Kane County Health Department is reporting a confirmed measles case in an unvaccinated county resident and is warning about possible exposures at a high school and pediatric clinic.

Health officials said the person is no longer infectious as of Aug. 25.

KCHD identified two locations where people may have been exposed:

Kaneland High School, 47W326 Keslinger Road in Maple Park: Aug. 18, with possible exposure throughout the school day.

Next Generation Pediatric Clinic, 107 S. McLean Blvd., Suite B in South Elgin: Aug. 21 between 12:30 and 4 p.m.

Anyone who was at either location during those times should determine whether they are protected against measles and monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the possible exposure.

People who are not protected and may have been exposed should stay home and quarantine for 21 days from the exposure date unless they can provide evidence of immunity, according to KCHD.

Symptoms of measles can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

Anyone who develops symptoms after a possible exposure should call their health care provider before going to a doctor's office, urgent care or emergency department.

"We understand that news of a confirmed measles case may be concerning, particularly when there are potential exposures in schools and other community settings," said KCHD Executive Director Michael Isaacson. "Our priority is identifying people who may have been exposed, making sure they receive timely guidance, and providing the community with accurate information as the investigation continues."

KCHD said it is monitoring for additional cases and that more potential exposure locations could be announced as the investigation continues.

By the numbers:

Illinois continues to have high childhood vaccination rates.

The state's most recent school vaccination data show 96.78% measles vaccination coverage statewide, according to IDPH.

However, some counties and individual schools have vaccination rates below 95%, creating areas that could be more vulnerable to outbreaks.

"Illinois has a lot to be proud of when it comes to vaccination, but a strong statewide average doesn’t mean every community has the same level of protection," Graven said.

What you can do:

With students returning to classrooms, IPHA says families should use the back-to-school season to review their children's vaccination records.

Adults should also check their vaccination status.

"Measles is back, and we need to remain vigilant," Graven said. "If you aren’t sure whether you or your family are protected, don’t guess. Talk with your health care provider or local health department. They can help you understand your vaccination history and whether you need to take any additional steps."

Illinois residents with questions about measles or vaccination can contact their health care provider or local health department.