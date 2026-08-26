Peekachu, rescued beluga whale at Shedd Aquarium, dies suddenly

The Brief Peekachu, a 23-year-old female beluga whale recently rescued from a closed Canadian marine park, died suddenly Tuesday evening at Shedd Aquarium. Shedd said blood tests raised concerns that Peekachu was dehydrated after she had not been consistently eating her full diet. A necropsy is expected to provide more information about her health and what may have led to her death.



One of eight beluga whales recently rescued from a closed marine park in Canada and brought to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium died suddenly this week.

Rescued beluga whale dies at Shedd Aquarium

What we know:

Shedd Aquarium announced Wednesday that Peekachu, a 23-year-old female beluga whale, died Tuesday as animal care teams were providing her with medicine and fluids.

Peekachu was one of eight female belugas rescued from the former Marineland facility in Ontario, Canada, which had been closed and nonoperational for nearly two years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shedd Aquarium welcomes 4 more rescued belugas from Marineland (Shedd Aquarium/Gavin Wright)

Peekachu arrived at Shedd earlier this month as part of the second group of four rescued whales.

She was one of the smaller whales and was blind in one eye, but Shedd said she had little trouble navigating her new habitat or socializing with the other whales.

In the days after her arrival, Peekachu ate squid, herring and capelin from caretakers and explored her surroundings. Shedd said she also checked out members of the care team through underwater windows as they monitored the whales.

What happened to Peekachu?

Shedd said Peekachu had not been consistently eating her full diet.

The aquarium collected blood samples from her Tuesday, and the results raised concerns that she was dehydrated and needed supportive care.

"On Tuesday evening, as teams worked to provide her with medicine and fluids, Peekachu passed away suddenly," Shedd said.

The aquarium did not provide a specific cause of death.

What we don't know:

Shedd said a necropsy — an autopsy for animals — may provide a better understanding of Peekachu's overall health before her death and what may have caused it.

"While it’s frustrating not to know more specific answers to her passing now, a necropsy report may provide a better understanding of Peekachu’s overall health before she passed and what might have led to her death," the aquarium said.

Shedd said it plans to share an update when more information becomes available.

The backstory:

Peekachu was among four belugas that arrived at Shedd earlier this month along with Caspian, Rain and Secord.

They joined Acadia, Osiris, Sierra and Lillooet, four other rescued belugas that arrived in late July.

The whales have been kept behind the scenes at the Abbott Oceanarium while they adjust to their new surroundings. Shedd's animal care team has been monitoring them around the clock.

The aquarium said from the beginning of the rescue that the whales were undergoing a significant transition and that their complete health picture would become clearer through continued assessment and care.

"We cannot emphasize enough that rescue is a step-by-step process for these whales, and that we truly are on a day-by-day basis in relation to their care and wellbeing," Shedd said.

What's next:

Shedd said it remains "guarded but hopeful" about the condition of the remaining rescued whales and will continue monitoring them around the clock.

The aquarium is also awaiting the results of Peekachu's necropsy.

"While our time with Peekachu was shorter than any of us hoped, she made an immediate and lasting impression on all of us who had the chance to meet her," Shedd said. "She is emblematic of our belief that every life matters, and she will be greatly missed."