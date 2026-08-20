Orland Park man charged in crash that killed pedestrian, injured 7, police say

The Brief An Orland Park man, Prakash Patel, is accused of causing a June 29 multi-vehicle crash on LaGrange Road that killed a 66-year-old pedestrian and injured seven others. Police said Patel was traveling north at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck three other vehicles, forcing two off the road. One of those vehicles struck the pedestrian at a bus stop. Patel was arrested Aug. 19 and faces reckless homicide, reckless driving and 14 additional traffic charges. He was scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeview on Thursday.



An Orland Park man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that left one man dead and seven others injured, authorities said.

Orland Park man charged in fatal crash

The backstory:

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. June 29 in the 14900 block of LaGrange Road.

Orland Park police responded to the multi-vehicle crash and determined that a vehicle driven by Prakash Patel was traveling north on LaGrange Road at a high rate of speed.

Patel's vehicle struck three other vehicles that were also traveling north, police said.

Two of the vehicles were forced off the road, and one struck a 66-year-old man who was standing at a bus stop on the southeast corner of LaGrange Road and 149th Street, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters began lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Seven other people were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.

Charges filed:

Pictured is Prakash Patel.

Patel was arrested Aug. 19 on charges stemming from the crash, including:

Reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony

Two additional counts of reckless homicide, Class 3 felonies

Reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor

14 additional violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code

What's next:

Patel was scheduled to appear in court in Bridgeview on Thursday.

We'll bring you updates as they become available.