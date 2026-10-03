Bears stadium talks: What lawmakers said after meeting with Roger Goodell

The Brief The Chicago Bears' stadium talks in Illinois are taking a new turn, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Bears minority owner Pat Ryan meeting with Gov. JB Pritzker and key Illinois lawmakers. The meeting comes just weeks after the governor's office confirmed meetings between Ryan, Bears chief operating officer Karen Murphy and Deputy Gov. Andy Manar took place in August. Bears President Kevin Warren and Chairman George McCaskey were not listed as participants in Thursday's meeting.



Just 24 hours after a meeting took place between Gov. JB Pritzker, the Chicago Bears and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, we're hearing from some of the lawmakers who were present inside the meeting.

What we know:

While specifics about the meeting aren't publicly known, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch released a statement on social media Friday saying:

"The work continues. Yesterday, we brought the right people to the table for another productive conversation about keeping the Chicago Bears where they belong—right here in Illinois. I appreciate Commissioner Roger Goodell, Pat Ryan, Governor Pritzker, Leader Buckner and Senator Cunningham for continuing to work toward a responsible path forward. Keep the Bears in Illinois. Protect taxpayers. Keep doing the work. #BearDown #winnersdothework"

Welch confirmed it was the second meeting between he and Goodell "in recent weeks."

It comes weeks after Capitol News Illinois obtained emails showing Deputy Gov. Andy Manar reached out to Bears Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Stadium Development Karen Murphy on August 11 for a "check in." Murphy reportedly agreed to a meeting on August 20. About an hour before that meeting, Murphy reportedly asked that Bears minority owner and board member Pat Ryan be added to the call. Capitol News Illinois also found an additional, undated WebEx meeting between Murphy and Manar titled "Infrastructure Meeting with Karen + Andy."

What the Bears Have Said:

For months, the Bears have publicly maintained that their focus is on a new stadium and mixed-use development in Hammond, Indiana. Back in August, Warren was asked directly about the team's conversations with Illinois lawmakers.

"I mean, they've been minimal," Warren said.

He also made the Bears' position clear at the time:

"Our sole focus at this point in time is working on a world class stadium and mixed use development in Hammond, Indiana."

Warren said the Bears had continued to have occasional meetings with Illinois, but emphasized that the team was spending its time and resources working with Indiana.

Now, the makeup of the Illinois meetings has changed.

Pritzker's office says the governor met Thursday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Bears minority owner Pat Ryan, House Speaker Chris Welch, state Rep. Kam Buckner and state Sen. Bill Cunningham.

The governor's office described the meeting as productive and said the focus was "keeping the Bears in Illinois and protecting taxpayers."

The NFL also issued a statement after the meeting, saying in part:

"Timely action is essential as the Bears work to find a long-term stadium solution for the club and their fans."

That reference to "timely action" comes as Illinois lawmakers prepare to return for the fall veto session in November. Pritzker told Capitol News Illinois he believes the veto session is the right time to act. But neither Warren or McCaskey were named as participating in Thursday's meeting.

However, Pritzker told Capitol News Illinois the Bears' top executives were aware the meeting was taking place and said their representatives were there. Ryan has now been publicly connected to at least two meetings involving Illinois officials.

Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, says the presence of Ryan and Goodell sends a message.

"If Pat Ryan is there and Roger Goodell, that says something about the Bears are involved somehow," Ugaste said.

He also called Thursday's meeting significant because of the people involved.

"I think it was a big meeting. If not, I don't think Pat Ryan or Roger Goodell would have been there, nor would the governor have been there instead of sending staff or had the legislative leaders he had there as well," said Ugaste.

He said the bigger question now is whether Republicans will be brought into the negotiations.

"If they want our votes, they need to include us," said Ugaste.

That's significant because any legislation moving through the veto session could require Republican votes depending on its language and effective date. Ugaste said he has already filed legislation that he believes could provide property-tax protections while also creating a broader framework for large economic development projects. He said he has shared that proposal with Buckner and Cunningham.

"If we're going to do it for the Bears, and I believe we should... we need to do that for everybody in the state," Ugaste said.

The Bears' August comments also remain relevant.

Warren said the team needed "property tax certainty" and "infrastructure certainty."

McCaskey said the Arlington Heights proposal had ultimately failed to gain the political support necessary to move forward.

"Ultimately, that argument was unsuccessful," McCaskey said in August.

At the same time, McCaskey acknowledged that both Arlington Heights and Hammond remained viable sites at that point.

"They've identified two viable sites, Arlington and Hammond," he said.

Since then, the Bears have continued their work in Hammond, including due diligence at the Lost Marsh and Wolf Lake Terminal sites.

But the team has not announced a final stadium site in Indiana.

And Thursday's meeting demonstrates that Illinois lawmakers and the Chicago Bears are still talking.

What's next:

The fall veto session begins Nov. 17, giving lawmakers several weeks to determine whether a stadium proposal can actually be put together — and whether it can attract enough votes.