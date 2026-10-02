Money approved, alley still rough: Wicker Park neighbors want answers

The Brief Wicker Park residents say a deteriorating alley behind the 2100 block of West Crystal Street has become increasingly hazardous, with potholes, crumbling pavement, loose gravel and standing water, despite years of complaints and temporary patch repairs. Funding for a full resurfacing has been approved, but neighbors say they are still waiting for a construction timeline months later. Ald. Daniel La Spata's office said it has authorized the funds and continues to advocate for the project to be completed. Residents are growing frustrated as winter approaches, warning that standing water could freeze and create dangerous conditions. They say they have documented the issues, followed the city's process and now want the funded project to move forward.



The money has been authorized. The alley has been approved for repaving. But months later, Wicker Park neighbors say the road home is still a rough one.

Behind the 2100 block of West Crystal Street, an alley serving homes and businesses between Hoyne and Leavitt Avenues is riddled with potholes, loose gravel and crumbling pavement. When it rains, residents say standing water adds another problem.

"Lots of potholes as you can see. We've got gravel, it's just deteriorating and over the past two years it just keeps getting worse and worse," homeowner Chris Norton said.

For Norton and his wife, avoiding the alley isn't an option. They have to drive through it to reach their garage.

But the deteriorating pavement is only part of their concern.

Residents document problems

Residents say they have complained about the alley for years. Emails provided to FOX Chicago show they have been formally pushing the 1st Ward for action since at least June.

A detailed assessment submitted by residents rated the pavement a 2 out of 10, or "very poor."

The assessment documented at least six areas of standing water following ordinary rain, a failed catch basin and full-depth pavement damage. It also warned that patching alone would not address the larger problem.

Residents say some patching has been done after calls to 311, but Norton believes the alley needs a complete rebuild.

Heavy commercial trucks also use the alley, adding additional weight to pavement residents say is already deteriorating.

Funding approved, but no construction date

Emails reviewed by FOX Chicago show a months-long timeline.

On June 12, 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata told residents the alley was slated for resurfacing in 2026.

Four days later, residents were told funding had been authorized. What they did not receive was a construction date.

On July 22, La Spata acknowledged in an email that the alley was a later addition to the ward's menu authorization and said the Chicago Department of Transportation was working to speed up the project.

The alderman said his office would update residents once actual construction dates became available.

Two months later, Norton was still waiting.

On Sept. 22, he emailed the ward again, writing that the work had yet to be scheduled and that he was "beyond frustrated."

"I would think that would be the bare minimum," Norton said. "The fact that we're having to chase this down and we're not getting a response is just extremely frustrating."

Standing water brings new concern as winter approaches

During warmer months, Norton says standing water has created problems with mosquitoes and other bugs.

"Mosquitoes, mosquitoes and bugs everywhere," he said. "We get mosquitoes in our house every time we open a door."

Now, as temperatures begin to fall, residents are worried about what happens when that water freezes.

Norton says they've already experienced icy conditions in the alley during previous winters.

"We've already expressed our concerns, and this seems to fall on deaf ears," he said.

1st Ward responds

FOX Chicago reached out to La Spata's office, asking when construction will begin, why a firm date has not been provided and how the drainage concerns will be addressed.

The alderman's office said the process is not unusual and provided the following statement:

"Alderman La Spata and the 1st Ward office met with and worked with neighbors to review an alley for repavement, agreed it should be repaved, and has authorized the funds.

"The office and Alderman La Spata continue to advocate to the City for timely completion of all infrastructure projects."

For Norton, the issue is bigger than an uncomfortable drive.

He pays taxes to live here. He says he and his neighbors have followed the process, documented the problems and waited for months. Now they want to know when the project they've been told is funded will actually begin.

"I would just ask them to live up to their word," Norton said. "We've been very patient. We've tried to work with them to get this completed. And at some point, enough is enough."