Cicero man arrested after drugs, guns found in west suburban home

The Brief A 38-year-old Cicero man faces multiple felony drug charges after a Sept. 22 search of his home. Authorities say they found cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash, two guns, magazines and ammunition. Salvador Rodriguez remains in Cook County Jail custody and is due back in court Oct. 14.



A Cicero man is facing felony charges after authorities say they found drugs and guns inside his west suburban home last week.

Cicero man charged after drug raid

The Cook County Sheriff’s Police Organized Crime Division and the FBI’s Windy City Gang Task Force began investigating Salvador Rodriguez in August after learning he was allegedly selling illegal drugs.

On Sept. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home in the 13100 block of South 57th Court.

Authorities said they found:

About a half-kilogram of suspected cocaine

Suspected marijuana

Suspected psilocybin mushrooms

Cash

Two firearms

Extended and drum magazines

Ammunition

Rodriguez, 38, was taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Salvador Rodriguez (CCSO)

He was charged with manufacture and delivery of cocaine, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

What's next:

Rodriguez was ordered into Cook County Jail custody on Sept. 23 after his first court appearance in Maywood.

He is due back in court Oct. 14.

Arrest history

Chicago Police Department records show Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 4, 2020, at 2441 S. Troy St. The record lists one drug-possession charge and three counts related to carrying a concealed firearm. He was released the following morning.