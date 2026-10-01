Cicero man arrested after drugs, guns found in west suburban home
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Cicero man is facing felony charges after authorities say they found drugs and guns inside his west suburban home last week.
Cicero man charged after drug raid
The Cook County Sheriff’s Police Organized Crime Division and the FBI’s Windy City Gang Task Force began investigating Salvador Rodriguez in August after learning he was allegedly selling illegal drugs.
On Sept. 22, investigators executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home in the 13100 block of South 57th Court.
Authorities said they found:
- About a half-kilogram of suspected cocaine
- Suspected marijuana
- Suspected psilocybin mushrooms
- Cash
- Two firearms
- Extended and drum magazines
- Ammunition
Rodriguez, 38, was taken into custody.
Salvador Rodriguez (CCSO)
He was charged with manufacture and delivery of cocaine, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of cannabis.
What's next:
Rodriguez was ordered into Cook County Jail custody on Sept. 23 after his first court appearance in Maywood.
He is due back in court Oct. 14.
Arrest history
Chicago Police Department records show Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 4, 2020, at 2441 S. Troy St. The record lists one drug-possession charge and three counts related to carrying a concealed firearm. He was released the following morning.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.