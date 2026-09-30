Court filing details threats allegedly made by 'Jimmy the Greek' in Indiana gambling case

The Brief Federal prosecutors allege James Gerodemos used threats against bettors and their family members to collect gambling debts. The allegations include threats involving a bettor’s daughter at Valparaiso University and messages wishing another bettor’s family would die. Gerodemos’ attorneys challenge the government’s interpretation of the messages and say prosecutors have not shown he would threaten witnesses now that he is under indictment.



A new federal court filing details threats prosecutors say James Gerodemos made in connection with a northwest Indiana illegal gambling operation he allegedly helped lead.

Gambling ring leader accused of threats

Gerodemos, also known as "Jimmy the Greek," is one of 22 defendants charged in the federal case known as "Operation Porterhouse Parlay."

James Gerodemos | Provided

Prosecutors allege the gambling network operated for years out of Gino’s Steakhouse in Merrillville and Paragon Restaurant in Hobart. The defendants are accused of running an illegal sports betting business, laundering money and using threats or intimidation to collect gambling debts.

In a motion filed Monday, federal prosecutors asked a judge to keep Gerodemos detained and review a magistrate judge’s decision to release him on a $5 million unsecured bond.

The government described Gerodemos as a danger to prospective witnesses, citing what it called a pattern of threats against bettors and their family members.

Threats involving a bettor's daughter

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say Gerodemos used burner phones to contact the daughter of one bettor in March 2025.

The government filing includes screenshots of two voicemails. One message allegedly said the caller was looking for the woman’s father and suggested he would come see her. Another message included the words, "See you soon, sweetheart."

Prosecutors also cited messages Gerodemos allegedly sent to the bettor himself.

On March 5, 2025, Gerodemos allegedly told the bettor he would be in "Valpo" that weekend to have ice cream with a "good friend." Prosecutors say he was referring to Valparaiso, Indiana, where the bettor’s daughter was enrolled at Valparaiso University.

In another message dated Oct. 9, 2025, prosecutors allege Gerodemos made a sexually explicit threat involving the bettor’s daughter in Valparaiso.

The government said two threatening calls to the daughter had initially been attributed to co-defendant Basam Ibrahim. Prosecutors later corrected that attribution, saying the calls were made by Gerodemos.

Death-related messages involving another family

Prosecutors also accuse Gerodemos of sending death-related messages about the family of a second bettor who allegedly owed money.

The filing says Gerodemos attempted to locate the bettor at a Florida casino but was unsuccessful.

Messages included in the filing show Gerodemos allegedly wishing that the bettor’s family members would die of cancer.

Gerodemos also allegedly sent a video from inside a church showing candles. Prosecutors say he told the bettor he had lit candles for the family and hoped they would die.

The filing says an FBI translation specialist interpreted part of an audio message spoken in Greek as a wish that the family members would die.

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Other alleged threats

The government said Gerodemos also made vulgar threats against two additional bettors and their families. Prosecutors referred to evidence described in an earlier detention filing but did not provide the full details in the latest motion.

The government has previously alleged that the gambling organization used threats and intimidation when bettors fell behind on debts. Some bettors were allegedly allowed to place wagers on credit, creating large balances they could not repay.

The other side:

Gerodemos’ attorneys challenge the government’s interpretation of the messages and argue prosecutors have not shown he poses a serious risk to witnesses or the community.

In a response filed Wednesday, the defense said the messages cited by prosecutors were inflammatory and disrespectful but did not establish a serious risk that Gerodemos would threaten or intimidate witnesses in the current case.

The defense also argued that any alleged threats were tied to efforts to collect money before the indictment and that prosecutors have not shown Gerodemos would interfere with the case now.

His attorneys said conditions such as electronic monitoring, home confinement and a prohibition on contacting potential witnesses could address the government’s concerns.

What's next:

Gerodemos was temporarily held while the district judge considers the government’s request to block his release and hold a new bond hearing.

The court documents reviewed for this story do not show a final ruling on that request.

Gerodemos and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.