Chicago man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief Faymond Johnson, 33, faces aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide and DUI charges. Police said Johnson was driving the wrong way when he hit a vehicle head-on late Sunday. A 35-year-old woman died after being hospitalized in critical condition.



A Chicago man is facing charges after police said he was driving under the influence when he caused a wrong-way crash that killed a woman on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Fatal Lake Shore Drive crash

What we know:

Faymond Johnson, 33, was arrested early Monday after a crash in the 4000 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Faymond Johnson | CPD

Police said Johnson was driving a black SUV in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes around 11:21 p.m. Sunday. The SUV struck a white sedan head-on, causing a chain-reaction crash involving a black coupe.

The 35-year-old woman in the sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

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Johnson was identified as the driver of the SUV and was taken into custody around 12:06 a.m.

The charges

Johnson faces:

One felony count of aggravated DUI involving an accident and death

One felony count of reckless homicide involving a motor vehicle

One misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol

Various traffic citations

Police said the driver of the black coupe was not injured, and that Johnson did not report any injuries.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Johnson was previously arrested in 2014 on a battery charge, in 2016 on a domestic battery charge and in 2022 on an aggravated battery charge involving a peace officer.

What's next:

Johnson is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.