Chicago scooter rider says driver helped him up, then drove away after crash

The Brief A 23-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck by a bronze crossover near 57th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park on Saturday, and the driver left without providing identification or insurance information, according to the victim. Surveillance video captured the crash, which Gonzalez says happened as the vehicle made a U-turn in the Pete's Fresh Market parking lot. He suffered a broken toe, a head injury, scratches and bruises. Gonzalez and his family are asking the public to help identify the driver or vehicle, and anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.



A Chicago family is asking for the public’s help after a 23-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck and left injured in Gage Park.

Gage Park hit-and-run

The backstory:

Angel Gonzalez says he was riding his electric scooter Saturday around noon near 57th Street and Kedzie Avenue when a bronze crossover struck him near an employee entrance at Pete’s Fresh Market.

Surveillance video captured the crash.

Gonzalez says the vehicle was making a U-turn in the Pete’s Fresh Market parking lot when he was struck.

He says the driver got out and helped him up, but only because the scooter became stuck under the vehicle.

Gonzalez says he asked the driver for identification and insurance information, but the driver got back into the vehicle and left without providing any information.

Gonzalez was taken to the hospital.

He says he suffered a broken toe, a head injury, scratches and bruises.

Now, he’s sharing the surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the vehicle or driver.

"He asked if I was okay. He helped pick up my groceries, but that was it. I asked if he had insurance or ID but he didn’t answer. He went in his car and left. If they can, please reach out and do the right thing because it really does suck," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is also urging the driver to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to contact police.

Chicago police said the report hadn't been finalized as of publication.