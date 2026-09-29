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Last updated: Sep 29, 2026 - 7:58 PM CDT
Illinois 4th Congressional District debate
The four candidates running to replace U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in Congress took part in a live debate on Fox Chicago on Tuesday night.
Lupe Castillo (R), Patty Garcia (D), Chris Getty (I), and Ed Hershey (Working Class Party) will appear on the ballot this fall.
Election Day is Nov. 3, but early voting is already beginning in parts of the Chicago area.
13 updates Coverage ended Sep 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM CDT