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Last updated:  Sep 29, 2026 - 7:58 PM CDT

Illinois 4th Congressional District debate

FOX 32 Chicago
Illinois 4th Congressional District debate

The four candidates running to replace U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in Congress took part in a live debate on Fox Chicago on Tuesday night.

Lupe Castillo (R), Patty Garcia (D), Chris Getty (I), and Ed Hershey (Working Class Party) will appear on the ballot this fall.

Election Day is Nov. 3, but early voting is already beginning in parts of the Chicago area.

Live coverage contributors

Alex Ortiz

13 updates Coverage ended Sep 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM CDT
Sep 29, 2026 - 7:32 PM CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois 4th Congressional District debate

Anita Blanton
Sep 29, 2026 - 6:51 PM CDT
Anita Blanton

How candidates plan to tackle rising costs of living

Anita Blanton
Sep 29, 2026 - 6:46 PM CDT
Anita Blanton

Candidates debate immigration policy

Sep 29, 2026 - 6:44 PM CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

A good year for Democrats?

Sep 29, 2026 - 6:35 PM CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Controversial shootings

Sep 29, 2026 - 6:30 PM CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Legacy of Operation Midway Blitz

Anita Blanton
Sep 29, 2026 - 6:26 PM CDT
Anita Blanton

Patty Garcia responds to jabs from opponents

Anita Blanton
Sep 29, 2026 - 6:23 PM CDT
Anita Blanton

Candidates criticize Garcia camp over ballot access

Anita Blanton
Sep 29, 2026 - 6:15 PM CDT
Anita Blanton

Meet the candidates for the 4th Congressional District

Sep 29, 2026 - 6:13 PM CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Where is Illinois' 4th Congressional District?

Tags

Illinois Politics Chicago Berwyn Cicero