70-year-old’s plea for help leads to wider investigation of Chicago buildings

The Brief A FOX Chicago investigation found widespread building violations at a South Side apartment building after a 70-year-old tenant raised concerns about unsafe conditions. City inspectors found pest infestations, water damage and possible mold, while records show the building had 122 violations in 2026. FOX Chicago also reviewed six other properties linked to Regalshore Property Management and found violations at all seven buildings, prompting the city to pursue court action.



What began with a 70-year-old Chicago woman pleading for help has grown into a wider FOX Chicago investigation examining a management company, multiple properties and years of building violations.

Yvette Thomas first contacted FOX Chicago about conditions inside her apartment building at 4725 S. Michigan Ave.

"I just want to get out of this apartment alive," Thomas said.

After FOX Chicago reported on Thomas’ concerns, a team from the Chicago Department of Buildings returned to the property. This time, inspectors didn't stop at Thomas’ apartment. They inspected 16 other occupied units.

Chicago Buildings Commissioner Marlene Hopkins said inspectors uncovered pest infestations and other maintenance problems.

"We also discovered an infestation of mice, bed bugs, and other pests, which is indicative, again, of just a lack of proper maintenance and upkeep of the property," Hopkins said.

Inspectors trace water damage

What we know:

FOX Chicago previously documented extensive water damage inside Thomas’ apartment. During the latest inspection, Hopkins said investigators were able to trace what appeared to be the source to air-conditioning units in the apartment above Thomas.

"But that's a maintenance issue," Hopkins said.

Inspectors also found what Hopkins described as indications of mold in some units following water infiltration, including behind fixtures and kitchen cabinets.

The latest findings add to a lengthy history of code-enforcement issues at the property.

Records reviewed by FOX Chicago show M&D Chicago Holdings took ownership of the building in April 2023 for $2.75 million. In 2026 alone, records show 122 violations, including elevator-related issues.

Those elevator problems have had a significant impact on Thomas, who says her disability and health issues make climbing three flights of stairs extremely difficult.

City takes the fight to court

Dig deeper:

The City of Chicago is now pursuing the property through the courts and is seeking the appointment of a limited receiver to address outstanding problems at the building.

But FOX Chicago's investigation didn't stop at 4725 S. Michigan.

We examined other properties associated with Regalshore Property Management, which lists multiple Chicago rental properties online.

Every one of the seven buildings FOX Chicago reviewed had a history of city violations. Several were still being cited in 2026.

Across those properties, city records document problems including rats and roaches, missing smoke detectors, loss of heat and hot water, deteriorating porches, water damage, unsecured doors and unsafe exits. FOX Chicago also found recurring elevator and fire-safety issues among some of the properties.

Hopkins said the city plans to take a closer look.

"We will be putting our teams out to do those inspections in order to see what those conditions [are]," she said.

Following the paper trail to Brooklyn

Big picture view:

FOX Chicago then examined Cook County tax records for the properties.

Those records point to the same mailing address: 1274 49th Street in Brooklyn, New York.

FOX Chicago's research found that the address is associated with a mail center and is also used by multiple businesses. A mailing address alone does not establish that the property owners physically operate or reside there.

For Thomas, however, there is finally a major change ahead, she's moving.

But her departure doesn't end the city's court fight over 4725 S. Michigan Ave.—or the questions raised by conditions documented at the other properties FOX Chicago examined.

"We're going to continue to use the full strength and arm of the court through the court proceedings we're taking currently with this owner to hold property owners accountable for not maintaining their building," Hopkins said.