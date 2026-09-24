70-year-old Chicago woman still waiting for safe home despite city promises

The Brief 70-year-old Yvette Thomas says conditions at her South Michigan Avenue apartment remain unsafe, with the elevator still out of service despite the mayor's earlier promise to hold the landlord accountable. City inspectors identified dozens of new problems, issuing 47 additional housing violation entries and 13 elevator-related violations during September inspections at the building. Thomas has secured a new subsidized apartment with help from Catholic Charities but says she still needs $875 for her move-in fee and is seeking donations to cover moving costs.



At 70 years old, Yvette Thomas says she is not asking for luxury. She just wants a safe place to call home.

Two weeks after FOX Chicago first shared Thomas’ concerns about conditions inside her apartment building at 4725 S. Michigan Avenue, she says little has changed.

The backstory:

Reporter: "Is the elevator working yet?"

Thomas: "No."

The elevator has been a major concern for Thomas, who has faced health challenges and says getting in and out of the building has been difficult.

Thomas’ story previously brought Mayor Brandon Johnson and multiple city departments to the property. At the time, the mayor promised the city would take action.

"We are prepared to release the full force of government and hold the landlord accountable and that we provide safe and affordable spaces for Ms. Thomas and other families."

But Thomas says she is still waiting to see meaningful changes and questions what happened to those promises.

"What was the purpose of you stating on live TV that you were going to do all of this?" Thomas said.

Dozens of additional violations

What has changed is the list of violations.

City records reviewed by FOX Chicago show inspectors cited 47 additional violation entries during a September inspection, involving conditions ranging from missing smoke alarms and pest infestation to electrical, plumbing and building maintenance problems.

A separate elevator inspection documented 13 entries involving the elevator, including red tag status, fire service testing, smoke devices, emergency equipment and an oil leak.

The building’s owner is listed as M&D Chicago Holdings LLC, based in Brooklyn, New York.

Ald. Bill Conway of the 34th Ward says part of the larger problem is the number of inspectors available to monitor hundreds of thousands of rental units across Chicago.

"In the city of Chicago, we have around 20 residential housing inspectors in the buildings department. And their job is to do inspections on the hundreds of thousands of rental units we have across the city," Conway said.

Conway says the revenue generated through enforcement could potentially help offset the cost of hiring more inspectors.

"It's also clear, based on the amount of fines that would probably happen, that additional inspectors would probably pay for themselves."

A new home and new hope

For Thomas, there is finally some good news.

Catholic Charities helped find her another subsidized apartment in Chicago. Thomas lights up when she talks about her new home, describing it as a penthouse.

But there is still one thing standing between Thomas and her new home: the money to get there.

Her GoFundMe has raised some money, but Thomas says it is not enough to cover her move-in fee and moving expenses.

"I need $875 for my move-in fee," Thomas said.

After weeks of waiting and uncertainty, Thomas says she is leaning on the faith that has carried her through it all.

"I just pray that it be God's will to touch somebody's heart," she said.