Chicago man charged with shooting 1-year-old girl due in court
CHICAGO - A toddler was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, and a man was arrested minutes later, according to police.
Girl shot in Chicago
What we know:
Chicago police responded to a report of a person shot around 12:03 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
Officers found a 1-year-old girl inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
The charges
Davaris Washington, 38, was arrested nearby at 12:15 a.m.
Davaris Washington | CPD
He was charged with:
- Reckless discharge of a firearm endangering others
- Unlawful use of a weapon involving a machine gun or automatic weapon
- Reckless conduct causing great bodily harm
- Possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender
What we don't know:
The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
What's next:
Washington was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.