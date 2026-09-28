Chicago man charged with shooting 1-year-old girl due in court

The Brief A 1-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street. Police arrested 38-year-old Davaris Washington minutes later. He faces four felony charges and was scheduled for a detention hearing Monday.



A toddler was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, and a man was arrested minutes later, according to police.

Girl shot in Chicago

What we know:

Chicago police responded to a report of a person shot around 12:03 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Officers found a 1-year-old girl inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The charges

Davaris Washington, 38, was arrested nearby at 12:15 a.m.

Davaris Washington | CPD

He was charged with:

Reckless discharge of a firearm endangering others

Unlawful use of a weapon involving a machine gun or automatic weapon

Reckless conduct causing great bodily harm

Possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

What's next:

Washington was due in court Monday for a detention hearing.