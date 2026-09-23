Woman dies after being hit by concrete truck in Oak Park, police say

The Brief A 71-year-old woman died after she was struck by a concrete truck while crossing the street in Oak Park on Wednesday morning. The truck, operated by a contractor working on the Oak Park Avenue streetscape project, was traveling from the job site when the crash occurred, and the driver remained at the scene. Oak Park police are investigating the crash after closing Euclid Avenue for about five hours before reopening the roadway Wednesday afternoon.



An elderly woman was fatally struck by a concrete truck while crossing a street in Oak Park on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Pedestrian struck, killed by concrete truck

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Oak Park police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a concrete truck.

The pedestrian, identified as 71-year-old Ann Marie LoPrieno, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 9:17 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said the truck was operated by a concrete supplier working on the ongoing Oak Park Avenue streetscape project and was traveling from the job site when the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Oak Park Police Department.

Euclid Avenue between Lake Street and South Boulevard was closed for about five hours while investigators processed the scene. The roadway reopened shortly after 2 p.m.