Arlington Heights police respond to 'possible connection' between Idaho cold case, Tylenol murders

The Brief An Idaho man known as the "Unknown Wanderer" has been identified in a cold case dating back to 1982. Officials say the case may have a connection to the Chicago-area Tylenol murders. Arlington Heights police and Illinois State Police issued statements following the announcement.



A decades-old Idaho cold case is drawing renewed attention to the unsolved 1982 Tylenol murders that killed seven people in the Chicago area.

Idaho cold case may connect to Tylenol murders

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that investigators identified a man known for decades as the "Unknown Wanderer."

The man was found dead beneath a pew at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boise on Dec. 4, 1982, according to The Doe Network. He had been seen sitting in the church before a confession service was scheduled to begin.

The man died from cyanide poisoning. A typed suicide note and $1,900 were found with his body. The note said the money should be used for his funeral and cremation, with any remaining money donated to the church. It was signed, "Wm. L. Toomey."

Officials identified the man as Dr. Mathew Francis Betkouski. His case was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" in 1990. The sheriff’s office said it worked closely with the show’s team during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office also pointed to a "possible connection" between the case and the Chicago-area Tylenol murders. Officials said they found maps of Chicago among Betkouski’s belongings, along with photos of him in Chicago that are believed to have been taken in December 1981 — nine months before the killings.

The sheriff’s office said it would not identify Betkouski as a suspect in the Tylenol murders because there is no direct evidence connecting him to the case.

Officials said they hope the announcement and Betkouski’s identification will lead to new information or tips in the Tylenol murders investigation.

What they're saying:

The Arlington Heights Police Department, which is the lead agency in the Tylenol murders case, issued a statement after the announcement.

"The Arlington Heights Police Department continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the 1982 Tylenol murders. We received and reviewed information provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. We remain committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners and pursuing any viable leads as they become available. Because this remains an active investigation, we have no additional information to release at this time."

Illinois State Police also issued a statement.

"Several years ago an Ada County Sheriff’s Office detective contacted the Arlington Heights Task Force about the Tylenol poisonings case. The Task Force vetted the information at the time and found no evidentiary link connecting the Tylenol case. ISP has not been contacted recently, but you might check with the Arlington Heights Task Force."

The FBI Chicago said:

"There have been repeated claims over the past 44 years about alleged links to the Tylenol Murders which have remain unsubstantiated. Out of respect for the ongoing, legitimate investigation, those impacted by the tragedy, and the law enforcement partners who have provided genuine support since the start, the FBI remains the lead on investigating and releasing credible information to the public once the evidence yields a true case resolution."

The backstory:

Seven people died over three days — beginning Sept. 29, 1982 — after taking Tylenol capsules that had been tainted with cyanide. The killings triggered a nationwide panic and led to major changes in the safety packaging used for over-the-counter medications.

No one has been charged in the deaths.

Three Tylenol poisoning victims, all from the same family, were buried on Oct. 5, 1982 in suburban Niles, Illinois. The victims were Stanley Janus and Adam Janus, and Stanley Janus' wife, Theresa Janus. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

James W. Lewis, who was previously considered a suspect, was convicted of sending an extortion letter to Johnson & Johnson demanding $1 million to stop the killings. He served more than 12 years in prison but always denied involvement in the deaths. Lewis died in 2023.

"I think the Tylenol murderer is still out there dancing in the streets," Lewis said during an interview from prison.

What's next:

The Tylenol investigation remains open. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement.