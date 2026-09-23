Chicago City Council considers tenant rights, heat safety rules and parking meter deal

The Brief Chicago City Council members are weighing competing proposals aimed at making housing more affordable. The plans differ on tenant protections, move-in fees and security deposits. Alders are also considering new safety rules for workers facing extreme temperatures.



Chicago alders are set to consider several proposals today that could affect renters, landlords and workers across the city.

Chicago City Council agenda items

Median rent in Chicago has topped $2,100 a month, putting affordable housing at the center of the City Council’s agenda.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is backing a proposal that would:

Create a new tenant bill of rights

Establish a dedicated housing services bureau

Ban move-in fees

Require property owners to disclose their identities instead of operating through anonymous shell companies

Crack down on landlords accused of violating the rules

The mayor’s critics, along with landlord groups, are backing a competing proposal. They argue the mayor’s plan could drive rents higher by adding fees and new administrative requirements for housing providers.

Their alternative would allow some pre-move-in fees, cap security deposits and provide broader exemptions for owners of smaller buildings.

Both proposals narrowly passed their respective committees by 12–12 votes.

Worker protections

Aldermen are also considering a revised Heat Illness Prevention Ordinance.

The measure would strengthen protections for indoor and outdoor workers who face extreme temperatures. Supporters say the changes are needed as heat waves and other extreme weather become more frequent.

Business groups have raised questions about the cost of complying with the proposed rules.

What's next:

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Alders are also expected to continue discussing the city’s parking meter deal, which must be approved by the end of the month.