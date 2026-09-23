Chicago police seek man accused of touching woman on Blue Line train

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman on a Blue Line train. The incident happened Sept. 10 near the 4000 block of West Irving Park Road. Police released images and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman on a CTA train earlier this month.

Blue Line sexual abuse investigation

What we know:

The incident happened around 6:38 p.m. Sept. 10 on a Blue Line train in the 4000 block of West Irving Park Road in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the man sat behind a female passenger and touched her inappropriately before leaving the train.

Man wanted in connection with Blue sexual abuse investigation. (CPD)

CPD described the person as a Black man. His age, height and weight were not known.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK409394.

Police also reminded riders to stay aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity and avoid pursuing someone who is fleeing.