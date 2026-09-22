Week 3 status uncertain for Bears QB Tyson Bagent in concussion protocol | Report

The Brief Caleb Williams is hurt and is likely to miss time. Now, the Chicago Bears might be down to their third quarterback. According to a report, the Bears' second quarterback is in concussion protocol.



The Chicago Bears might be down to their third quarterback against the Eagles next week.

According to a report from ESPN and NFL Network, the Bears' second quarterback is in concussion protocol.

What they're saying:

NFL Network and ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported Bears' second-string quarterback Tyson Bagent is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. This puts his availability for Week 3 in jeopardy.

With Caleb Williams out and likely to miss time with a hamstring injury, Bagent would have been next in line to step in. Bears head coach Ben Johnson was fully confident in his back-up quarterback on Monday.

This is because Johnson has had two whole offseasons to work with Bagent.

"I would be a lot more concerned if I didn't have a year and a half under our belts together now," Johnson said. "I've seen him every single day in practice. Just like you alluded to, we've had a lot of reps during the course of training camp and in the preseason. If it goes that route, I feel strongly about what he's capable of. And our team does, too. They know he's a darn good football player. He's won games in the past."

Bagent has a 2-2 record as a starter in his NFL career. He came in for an injured Justin Fields in the 2023 season, last starting a game on Nov. 9, 2023, in a win over Carolina.

In his four starts, Bagent has passed for 776 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

What's next:

Time will tell if Bagent is cleared from concussion protocol this week in time to play against the Eagles. If he can't, this means Case Keenum will start for the Bears on Monday Night Football vs. Philadelphia.

Keenum has a 30-36 record as a starter in his NFL career. He last started a regular season game on Dec. 24, 2023, when he quarterbacked the Houston Texans.

However, he has won those 30 games. That's a layer of confidence for Johnson.

"Him and Case both have won games in this league," Johnson said. "There's a lot of confidence that both of those guys can get the job done if it comes to it."