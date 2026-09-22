Oak Forest High School searched after possible threat, city says

The Brief Oak Forest police responded to a possible threat at Oak Forest High School. The school was placed on lockdown as officers conducted a coordinated sweep. No injuries were reported, and the incident is contained.



Law enforcement responded to a possible threat at Oak Forest High School on Tuesday, according to officials.

Oak Forest school threat

What we know:

The Oak Forest Police Department initiated a lockdown just before 11 a.m., the school district said.

The department’s Special Emergency Response Team, or SERT, conducted a coordinated sweep and investigation throughout the building and police said no threat was found.

Oak Forest High School initiated an early dismissal around 12:30 p.m.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We thank our police department and our school officials for their immediate response," the school said in a statement.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

No injuries have been reported, and the incident is contained, according to the city.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional information about the nature of the possible threat.

What's next:

The school district asked people to be patient as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.