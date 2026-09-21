Aurora man accused of punching multiple people, spitting on officer at festival

The Brief Aurora man charged: Calvin Jones, 30, is accused of randomly punching four people, including a 15-year-old and a person carrying a 1-year-old, during the 2026 Moon Festival at Pacifica Square on Sept. 19. Officer allegedly assaulted: Police say Jones also spat on an officer after he was taken into custody, leading to felony aggravated battery charges. Released pending trial: Jones was released under the Illinois SAFE-T Act with conditions, including no contact with victims and no entry to Pacifica Square. He is due back in court Oct. 13 and is already on pretrial release in a DeKalb County burglary case.



An Aurora man accused of randomly punching several people at a street festival and spitting on a police officer is facing felony charges, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Aurora man accused of punching people at festival

The backstory:

Calvin Jones, 30, appeared in court Monday on three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, Class 3 felonies, and one count of aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony.

Aurora police responded about 7:09 p.m. Sept. 19 to the Pacifica Square shopping center after receiving a 911 call that Jones had allegedly punched a girl and another person who was holding a baby.

Pictured is Calvin Jones, 30. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

Officers spoke with several victims, who had been attending the 2026 Moon Festival at the shopping center.

According to prosecutors, Jones first approached a 15-year-old boy who was walking with his sister and punched him in the mouth beneath his left eye.

Authorities said Jones then approached two women and asked for a cigarette. When they declined, he allegedly punched both women in the face.

Prosecutors also allege Jones punched another person in the face as they walked by while carrying a 1-year-old child.

Police located Jones near a restaurant in the 4400 block of Fox Valley Center Drive and took him into custody. After he was detained, prosecutors allege he spat on a police officer, striking the officer in the face and eye.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that Mr. Jones, completely unprovoked, randomly punched multiple people in the face, one of whom was holding his one-year-old child, are unconscionable and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The charges against Mr. Jones are very upsetting. Unless there is a threat of or infliction of great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement however, they are not detainable offenses under the State’s Safe-T-Act. Cases such as this illustrate the need for the General Assembly to strengthen the Act by giving judges more discretion when determining if a defendant is a danger or threat to society…"

What's next:

Because the charges are non-detainable under the SAFE-T Act, Jones was released from custody with conditions, prosecutors said. Those conditions include no contact with the alleged victims and no entry into the Pacifica Square shopping center.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 13. Prosecutors said he is currently on pretrial release in a DeKalb County burglary case.