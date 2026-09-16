Bolingbrook residents oppose Illinois American Water rate hike at ICC hearing

The Brief Illinois American Water is seeking a $134 million to $142 million rate increase, its fourth in 10 years, to fund infrastructure improvements, with some households facing an estimated $500 annual increase. Residents told the Illinois Commerce Commission the proposed hike would place an added financial burden on families, seniors and people on fixed incomes, with many saying they already pay more than $200 a month for water. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander Basta urged the ICC to reject the proposal, with a final decision expected in December. If approved, the new rates could take effect in January.



Illinois American Water is seeking a significant rate increase to help pay for infrastructure improvements, but the proposal is drawing strong opposition from customers who say they cannot afford higher bills.

Illinois American Water rate hike

The backstory:

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday held its second public hearing in Bolingbrook to hear concerns from Illinois American Water customers about the proposed increase.

The utility is seeking a rate increase of between $134 million and $142 million, marking its fourth rate increase in the past 10 years.

Many residents told the ICC their monthly water bills already exceed $200. Bolingbrook officials estimate the proposed increase could raise household costs by as much as $500 annually.

What they're saying:

"Listen to us, same thing I said after the last hearing. Stop IAW from taking from us so others can make a profit," Bolingbrook resident Nancy Mizura said.

"The numbers being proposed by the IAW are staggering and unjustifiable," Michel McGee of Homer Glen said.

"I am disabled, may not look like it but I am disabled and I am on a fixed income. We have a child. We can’t afford these bills. My water bill is over $280 a month for three people," Bolingbrook resident Rosetta Scielman said.

"I can no longer be nickled and dimed. My pockets are empty and if you use the bathroom in this public building, I would appreciate a 2 or 3 dollar contribution," 85-year-old Judy Bredeweg said.

"Residents of Bolingbrook are not numbers on a spreadsheet. They are families who work hard, follow the rules and are tired of being treated like an endless source of money," Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said.

What's next:

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander Basta is urging the ICC to reject the proposed increase. She said some residents have asked whether they can switch to well water because of rising costs.

ICC staff and representatives from Illinois American Water attended the hearing but were not permitted to answer questions or comment during the proceedings.

An administrative law judge will make a recommendation to the Illinois Commerce Commission before commissioners issue a final decision. A ruling is expected in December. If approved, the new rates could take effect in January.