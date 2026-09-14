Rapper Bloodhound Q50 gunned down outside Chicago gas station

The Brief Chicago rapper Bloodhound Q50, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper, was shot and killed early Sunday outside a South Side gas station. Police said several people in two vehicles opened fire, while videos circulating online appear to show multiple shooters approaching Cooper’s vehicle. No arrests have been announced, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.



Chicago rapper Bloodhound Q50 was shot and killed outside a South Side gas station on Sunday with several viral videos apparently showing the shooting.

Bloodhound Q50 killed in Chicago

The backstory:

The rapper, whose real name was Mikquale Cooper, was in a vehicle outside a BP gas station located at 4248 S. Wentworth Ave., just before 4 a.m. when two cars pulled up and several people from each vehicle started shooting, according to police.

Cooper was shot in the chest and shoulder. Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Shooting videos flood social media

What we know:

Several videos apparently showing the shooting were posted to social media platforms. The videos show a slightly different account than the narrative provided by police, with at least two of the shooters walking up to the car Cooper was in and opening fire.

The videos show dozens of shots being fired and bullet holes scattered across the driver's side of the vehicle.

Big picture view:

Cooper began releasing music in 2023 and quickly built a following with songs including "Big 3" and "Coffin." He signed a deal with Signal Records by the end of 2024.

Cooper performed at Rolling Loud last May. The music festival expressed its condolences on Instagram.

Cooper averaged over a million monthly listeners on Spotify. His latest release, "Get Back or Die Trying," came out last month.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting or provided descriptions of the suspects. Area One detectives are leading the investigation.