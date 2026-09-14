Dan Ryan crash: Fatal 2-vehicle collision shuts down part of expressway in Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.
Fatal Dan Ryan crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 8:16 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 near 55th Street in Chicago.
ISP said a preliminary investigation found the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one death.
Other injuries were reported at the scene. At least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Traffic impact
The northbound Express lanes were shut down beginning at 71st Street, ISP said.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the crash happened, though it appeared a white truck slammed into the back of a black SUV.
Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.