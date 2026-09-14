Dan Ryan crash: Fatal 2-vehicle collision shuts down part of expressway in Chicago

The Brief One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway. The crash happened near 55th Street around 8:16 a.m. Northbound Express lanes were shut down from 71st Street; at least one person was taken to a hospital.



A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Fatal Dan Ryan crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:16 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 near 55th Street in Chicago.

ISP said a preliminary investigation found the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one death.

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Other injuries were reported at the scene. At least one person was taken to a local hospital.

Traffic impact

The northbound Express lanes were shut down beginning at 71st Street, ISP said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash happened, though it appeared a white truck slammed into the back of a black SUV.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.