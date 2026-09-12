Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near downtown Chicago, police say

The Brief A woman's body was pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan in Monroe Harbor on Friday night, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear how she got into the water.



A woman’s body was pulled from the water in Lake Michigan near Chicago’s downtown on Friday night.

What we know:

Police said the body was recovered from the water in the 300 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy.

It was unclear why the woman was in the water.

Authorities have not yet identified her.

Police did not release any further information.