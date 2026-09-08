How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears start their 2026 season on Sunday. The Bears will travel to Charlotte for Week 1, taking on the Carolina Panthers. Here’s how you can watch the Bears' Week 1 game against the Panthers.



Paging the Chicago Bears, their 2026 season is officially starting.

In Week 1, they're traveling to the East coast.

Here’s how you can watch the Bears' season-opener against the Carolina Panthers, as the Bears start their 2026 season.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Panthers will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Adam Amin and Drew Brees will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: Noon, CDT

The Bears open their season against the Panthers, where two teams with some history will face off against each other.

There's no animosity, though. The Bears and Panthers are linked thanks to a 2023 trade that might go down as a move that changed the future of the Chicago Bears.

Back in March 2023, the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver DJ Moore and more. That 2024 first-round pick ended up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears used that to select Caleb Williams. The Panthers took Bryce Young No. 1 overall in 2023. The two face off as full-fledged NFL quarterbacks this Sunday.

Both the Bears and Panthers won their divisions last season. Now, they're starting their campaigns to repeat as division champs.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings