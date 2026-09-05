New Chicago White Sox stadium renderings revealed for riverfront development

The Brief New renderings of a potential White Sox stadium along the Chicago River were released on Saturday. The new stadium proposal is part of a plan to redevelop the South Loop area with new residential, commercial and medical facilities. The company of Justin Ishbia, the possible future owner of the White Sox, purchased the land earlier this year.



The possible future owner of the White Sox revealed new renderings of a potential stadium development along the south branch of the Chicago River that would also include residential, commercial, retail, and medical opportunities.

What we know:

Known as "The Railyards" district, the development would convert what White Sox minority owner Justin Ishbia’s company called "long-underutilized rail and industrial land" into the new home for the team, according to a news release.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The future owner of the White Sox revealed new renderings of a possible stadium development along the south branch of the Chicago River that would also include residential, commercial, retail, and medical opportunities. (Canal Edge/Provided)

"The Railyards is about turning idle land into opportunity — for patients who need better access to care, for a team and its fans who deserve a dynamic Riverfront home, and for a city that needs jobs, housing, and economic investment," said Ishbia, the controlling shareholder of Canal Edge, in a statement. "This is a Chicago project, built by and for Chicagoans, and we are excited about its potential."

Ishbia has an agreement in place with current White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf that would allow him to take over the franchise after the 2034 season. Reinsdorf has the option to sell the franchise as soon as 2029.

Ishbia’s firm purchased the land, a 47-acre rail yard in the South Loop, earlier this year.

The possible future owner of the White Sox revealed new renderings of a potential stadium development along the south branch of the Chicago River that would also include residential, commercial, retail, and medical opportunities.

The company said the development would stretch from Roosevelt Road to the north to 18th Street to the south along the western edge of the Chicago River.

Ishbia's company said the new ballpark would be at the center of the development and would be a "year-round gathering place, not just a game-day destination." Still, the concept is in its early stages with transportation and environmental studies underway.

The White Sox's existing lease for Rate Field does not end until 2029.

Along with the stadium, the proposed development would include a Northwestern Medicine health facility, residential, commercial and retail properties, according to the news release.

"The South Loop presents an opportunity to create something bigger than a healthcare facility or a stadium. It's an opportunity to strengthen an entire community," said Dr. Howard Chrisman, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, in a statement. "When Northwestern Medicine invests in a community, we are investing in health, jobs, opportunity and Chicago's longterm future."

The proposed development would be right across the river from The 78, another megadevelopment site where the Chicago Fire are building a new 22,000-seat stadium.

What we don't know:

It was unclear when plans for such a development would be finalized and be presented for consideration to White Sox ownership or the Chicago City Council.