Frankfort mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

The Brief Corie A. Walsh, 38, faces three counts of first-degree murder. Her 2-year-old son, identified as Barrett Walsh, died after being found unresponsive Tuesday in a Frankfort home. His cause of death was strangulation, according to prosecutors.



A Frankfort mother has been charged with murder after her toddler son was strangled earlier this week, authorities said.

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Frankfort mom charged after son's death

What we know:

Frankfort police officers were called to the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court at about 4:04 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive child.

Officers found 2-year-old Barrett Walsh inside the home and performed CPR. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Barrett's mother as 38-year-old Corie A. Walsh. She was also taken to a hospital after police said she was attempting to harm herself. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Three other juveniles were found inside the home unharmed, according to police.

The Frankfort Fire Protection District previously said crews were dispatched at about 4:06 p.m. and transported five people from the home.

The charges

Following an investigation by the Frankfort Police Department and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Walsh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

She remains in custody and is receiving medical treatment, police said. Once she is released from treatment, she will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to await a detention hearing.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Walsh allegedly strangled Barrett.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," police said. "We ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they navigate this profoundly difficult time."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said no further details are available at this time.

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