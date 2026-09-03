Lockport Township shooting: Woman killed, man injured in crossfire, sheriff says

The Brief A 31-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Lockport Township. The Will County Sheriff's Office said both victims were bystanders who were caught in crossfire while standing outside. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information about possible suspects has been released.



A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Lockport Township shooting

What we know:

The Will County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Dellwood Avenue in Lockport Township for a report of a shooting around 7:54 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman and a man in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman died, and the man is expected to recover.

According to the sheriff's office, the victims were bystanders who were standing outside when they were caught in some sort of crossfire.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. No information has been released about possible suspects.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not been released.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.