Chicago-area nurses walk out as staffing, maternity care changes fuel concerns

The Brief Nurses at Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital and Olympia Fields Hospital are holding one-day strikes Thursday. Nurses at Saint Mary say they are seeking a fair contract and safer staffing levels, while Olympia Fields nurses are protesting changes to maternity services. Prime Healthcare says both hospitals will remain open and patient care will not be affected.



Nurses at two local hospitals walked off the job Thursday as they push for better working conditions and raise concerns about patient care.

Chicago-area nurses strike

Nurses at Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital on Chicago's West Side began a 24-hour strike at 7 a.m.

The nurses unionized in June and are seeking their first contract. Nurses say they are overwhelmed by the number of patients they are assigned and believe current staffing levels make it difficult to safely assess and care for every patient.

A second strike is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Olympia Fields Hospital. It comes after Prime Healthcare announced it will eliminate obstetrics services at three hospitals beginning Oct. 1:

St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet

Mercy Medical Center in Aurora

Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago

More than 75 full-time nurses could be affected by the changes. Prime Healthcare said those employees will be offered positions at other hospitals within its system.

The health system said it made the decision because of years of financial challenges, changes in ownership and declining birth rates.

What they're saying:

Prime Healthcare announced this week that it plans to strengthen obstetrics services at Saint Mary of Nazareth and Olympia Fields hospitals.

The director of the birthing center at Saint Mary said, "Concentrating maternity services at established centers like Saint Mary's ensures the highest levels of quality and patient safety, addressing maternal health disparities."

Prime Healthcare said consolidating services will allow it to invest $1 million in community maternal health grants while addressing low delivery volumes at the hospitals losing obstetrics services.

In a statement, Prime Healthcare said, "Despite both parties having yet to begin exchanging proposals, the union has elected to proceed with a strike. This decision is particularly concerning given the extraordinary demands currently being placed on healthcare providers."

The health system also said both hospitals will remain open and that the one-day strikes will not affect patient care.