Heavy police presence reported at Frankfort home
FRANKFORT, Ill. - A heavy police presence was reported at a home in Chicago's southwest suburbs Wednesday morning.
What we know:
As of 6 a.m., police had blocked off Brookstone Court in Frankfort.
Investigators were seen going in and out of a home while police maintained a large presence in the area.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what prompted the investigation.
What's next:
We're working to learn more about the investigation and will update this story as additional information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story came from Frankfort police and FOX Chicago staff who were at the scene.