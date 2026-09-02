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Heavy police presence reported at Frankfort home

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Frankfort
Published September 2, 2026 6:07 AM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 6:07 AM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • Police blocked off Brookstone Court in the Village of Frankfort.
    • A heavy police presence was reported at a home.
    • Limited information is available at this time.

FRANKFORT, Ill. - A heavy police presence was reported at a home in Chicago's southwest suburbs Wednesday morning.

What we know:

As of 6 a.m., police had blocked off Brookstone Court in Frankfort.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home while police maintained a large presence in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the investigation.

What's next:

We're working to learn more about the investigation and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this story came from Frankfort police and FOX Chicago staff who were at the scene.

FrankfortCrime and Public SafetyNews