Heavy police presence reported at Frankfort home

The Brief Police blocked off Brookstone Court in the Village of Frankfort. A heavy police presence was reported at a home. Limited information is available at this time.



A heavy police presence was reported at a home in Chicago's southwest suburbs Wednesday morning.

What we know:

As of 6 a.m., police had blocked off Brookstone Court in Frankfort.

Investigators were seen going in and out of a home while police maintained a large presence in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the investigation.

What's next:

We're working to learn more about the investigation and will update this story as additional information becomes available.