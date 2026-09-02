2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash around midnight Wednesday. Police said a southbound SUV struck a marked squad car, sending it into a stopped van. The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. The SUV driver received citations.



Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was involved in a crash with an SUV on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning.

Chicago cops hurt in crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12 a.m. near the 0-100 block of West 87th Street in Chatham.

Police said officers in a marked Chicago Police vehicle were traveling west through an intersection when a blue SUV traveling south struck the squad car.

The impact caused the police vehicle to continue into a silver van that was stopped at the intersection.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. The Chicago Fire Department treated both officers at the scene before they were taken to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman driving the blue SUV was issued citations. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led to the crash.