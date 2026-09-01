Rabid bat confirmed in Chicago suburb: Here's what residents should know
OAK FOREST - Residents in a south Chicago suburb are being urged to take precautions after a bat tested positive for rabies.
Rabid bat reported in Oak Forest
The backstory:
A bat found Aug. 28 in the 15500 block of Rob Roy Drive in Oak Forest tested positive for rabies, according to the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control.
The bat was submitted for testing after it was found, and the Illinois State Public Health Laboratory confirmed it was rabid.
What this means for residents
What you can do:
Officials are urging Oak Forest residents to keep dogs, cats and ferrets on leashes when they are outside and to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.
Residents should avoid handling bats, skunks or other wild animals.
Anyone who finds a bat or skunk on their property or along a nearby roadway should contact Cook County Animal and Rabies Control at 708-974-6140.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Bureau of Administration and Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control.