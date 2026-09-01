Rabid bat confirmed in Chicago suburb: Here's what residents should know

The Brief Rabid bat confirmed: A bat found Aug. 28 in the 15500 block of Rob Roy Drive in Oak Forest tested positive for rabies, according to Cook County officials. Pet owners urged to act: Residents should keep dogs, cats and ferrets on leashes outdoors and ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies. Avoid wild animals: Officials advise residents not to handle bats, skunks or other wild animals and to report any found on their property or nearby roads to Cook County Animal and Rabies Control.



Residents in a south Chicago suburb are being urged to take precautions after a bat tested positive for rabies.

Rabid bat reported in Oak Forest

The backstory:

A bat found Aug. 28 in the 15500 block of Rob Roy Drive in Oak Forest tested positive for rabies, according to the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control.

The bat was submitted for testing after it was found, and the Illinois State Public Health Laboratory confirmed it was rabid.

What this means for residents

What you can do:

Officials are urging Oak Forest residents to keep dogs, cats and ferrets on leashes when they are outside and to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

Residents should avoid handling bats, skunks or other wild animals.

Anyone who finds a bat or skunk on their property or along a nearby roadway should contact Cook County Animal and Rabies Control at 708-974-6140.