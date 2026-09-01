Chicago weather: Dangerous heat returns to start September

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Chicagoland Tuesday afternoon as heat index values climb above 100 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be among the hottest days of the year, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Thunderstorm chances increase again Thursday before temperatures ease slightly heading into Labor Day weekend.



The calendar says September and the start of meteorological fall, but Mother Nature sure isn’t paying any attention.

In fact, today and tomorrow may be among the hottest days of the year.

Chicago heat advisory

The combination of heat and humidity warrants a heat advisory for all of Chicagoland this afternoon and for at least our southern counties tomorrow, but that may change and expand depending on several other factors.

Let’s start with today. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the area, but the main story is how hot and humid it will be. High temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s with enough moisture in the air to drive the heat index above 100° and perhaps above 105. There is a chance of a stronger thunderstorm, but there is also a chance that our area is missed entirely once again.

Tonight will be very warm and steamy with lows in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

What's next:

Tomorrow looks equally hot and humid, and I am surprised that the weather service does not have a heat advisory going for the northern half of our viewing area. Yet. There is a chance that thunderstorms to our north may provide some outflow of cooler air and cloud cover into our northern counties, but at this point, I am doubtful that will make much of a difference.

Chances for thunderstorms go back up Thursday afternoon on a day when the temperature may not be far from 90. Some of the storms Thursday afternoon could be strong.

On Friday it will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the vast majority of the time will be dry and very warm with highs generally in the mid and upper 80s. There is still a small chance of a shower and thunderstorm on Saturday.

Regarding the month of August and meteorological summer: August will close out with temperatures around a half degree per day warmer than normal. Rainfall finished about 3/4 of an inch above normal.

For meteorological summer (June-July-August) temperatures were warmer than normal by about a degree or so and we finished wetter than normal as well.