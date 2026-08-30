Chicago mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 others injured on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A mass shooting on Chicago's South Side late Saturday night left one person dead and nine others wounded. Police said they were on scene to break up a large gathering when gunmen opened fire into the crowd. It was unclear why the gathering took place or who the gunmen were.



A mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night left one man dead and nine other people injured.

What we know:

Officers were in the 5400 block of S. Cottage Grove around 11:37 p.m. to disperse a large crowd when the shooting happened, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Unknown gunmen began firing into the crowd and hit several victims:

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder. He was also taken to U of C and was listed in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 45-year-old woman was shot in the left leg. She self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital and was listed in good condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her chest. She was taken to U of C in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to U of C in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman was also shot. The hospital she was taken to and her condition were not known as of 5 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was also shot. Where he was taken and his condition were also not known as of 5 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was also shot. His condition and where he was taken were also unclear.

What we don't know:

It was unclear why the large gathering took place.

Police provided no description of the shooters.

Area detectives are investigating.