Rabid bat confirmed in Chicago suburb

The Brief A bat found in a backyard in unincorporated St. Charles has tested positive for rabies. It is the first rabid bat reported in Kane County since 2024. Health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to a bat to contact a medical provider.



A bat found in suburban Chicago earlier this month has tested positive for rabies.

Rabid bat confirmed

Kane County Animal Control said the bat was found Aug. 16 in the backyard of a home in unincorporated St. Charles.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the bat tested positive for rabies.

It is the first rabid bat reported in Kane County since 2024, when two bats tested positive.

What you can do:

Health officials said anyone who has been bitten by a bat or may have been exposed should contact a medical provider or the Kane County Health Department at 630-208-3801 as soon as possible.

Officials warned that bats have very small teeth, meaning a bite may not always be visible or easily recognized.

Finding a bat inside a home or workplace can also be considered a potential exposure, particularly if someone may have had contact with the animal.

Kane County Animal Control is also reminding residents to make sure dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations and to keep pets on a leash or supervise them while outside.

People should not handle bats or other wild animals, even if they appear sick, injured or dead.